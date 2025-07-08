 
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spend time together after recent split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom embark on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's honeymoon cruise after recent split

Web Desk
July 08, 2025

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are keeping a united front at social gatherings after confirming their recent split.

The former couple, who said they are focused on co-parenting their daughter Daisy Dove, recently joined newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on a superyacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, along with their daughter, embarked on Bezos’s luxury superyacht in the Mediterranean on July 6.

Both the exes appeared relaxed and happy as they spent time together as a family by the looks of the pictures obtained by Mail Online.

Throughout the day, the pair alternated caring for Daisy—Bloom lifted her overhead and planted a beachside kiss, while Perry held her hand during a stroll in Capri as they enjoyed gelato together. 

The family reunion comes days after the pair pulled the plug on their nine-year on-and-off romance.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," their respective reps shared in a statement following the split. 

