Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'

Charlize Theron reveals why 'The Old Guard 3' might not happen soon

Charlize Theron dropped a sad update regarding The Old Guard 3, hinting at a possible sequel.

The Oscar-winning actress, who reprised her role as Andromache of Scythia in The Old Guard 2, opened up about the future possibility of making the third sequel of the film based on Greg Rucka’s comic books.

As the new film ended on a cliffhanger, fans are eager to know if a follow-up movie could be on the way.

Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with Variety, Theron shared, "We’re going to take a break, take a little breather, and then we’ll come back and decide."

The Atomic Blonde actress also served as a producer on the film.

At a previous chat with Hollywood Reporter, Theron revealed she had "no idea" how the story would be shown in the third film of the franchise, if made, showing her optimistic approach on the tentative sequel.

"One thing I've learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it's really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction," she said. "I'm being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like," she noted