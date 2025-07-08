 
Geo News

Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'

The Oscar-winning actress shared some rare insights into the third installment of the Netflix film

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Charlize Theron reveals why The Old Guard 3 might not happen soon
Charlize Theron reveals why 'The Old Guard 3' might not happen soon

Charlize Theron dropped a sad update regarding The Old Guard 3, hinting at a possible sequel.

The Oscar-winning actress, who reprised her role as Andromache of Scythia in The Old Guard 2, opened up about the future possibility of making the third sequel of the film based on Greg Rucka’s comic books.

As the new film ended on a cliffhanger, fans are eager to know if a follow-up movie could be on the way.

Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with Variety, Theron shared, "We’re going to take a break, take a little breather, and then we’ll come back and decide."

The Atomic Blonde actress also served as a producer on the film.

At a previous chat with Hollywood Reporter, Theron revealed she had "no idea" how the story would be shown in the third film of the franchise, if made, showing her optimistic approach on the tentative sequel.

"One thing I've learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it's really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction," she said. "I'm being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like," she noted

Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops