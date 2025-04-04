George Clooney clarifies wife Amal’s Broadway absence

George Clooney made his Broadway debut in the adaptation of Good Night, And Good Luck in NYC but his wife Amal did not attend.

The 63-year-old Ocean’s Eleven star, who also revealed that he has quit starring in romantic comedies, now revealed why his accomplished lawyer partner was a no-show.

At the event, which was attended by many celebrities including Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez, at the Winter Garden Theater, George revealed to PEOPLE magazine that Amal is “with the kids.”

The couple, who married each other in 2014 are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Previously, during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, George Clooney revealed how his wife and children feel about living in New York for six months because of his Broadway debut.

“They love New York! Amal went to NYU, so she's been here many times,” he explained, adding that he and his family are “having a really fun time.”

George continued, “I mean, come on, how do you not love this, it's New York City. They love being here.”

“Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because, you know, you're working at night, you get to see the kids during the day, so it's okay,” he concluded.