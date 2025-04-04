Princess Eugenie makes bold move after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cut ties'

Princess Eugenie has been spotted for the first time since reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rift emerged.

The Anti-Slavery Collective, an organization co-founded by the Princess of York, shared a new post featuring Eugenie on Instagram.

Eugenie joined the team for a visit to Caritas Bakhita House, where she spent time with women survivors of trafficking and exploitation.

"This week some of TASC team & our co-founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!" the post read.

It further stated, "We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and eating.⁠"

"We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015," it added further.

Notably, this comes after media reports claimed Harry had "cut ties" with Eugenie following the daughter of Prince Andrew had a meeting with Piers Morga, who is biggest critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie was one of the few royal family members who maintained ties with Harry and Meghan after their departure from royal duties.