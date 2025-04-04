Eminem's family grows as daughter Hailie Jade shares exciting news

Eminem has now taken responsibility for the first time as a grandpa!

The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade Scott has welcomed her first baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock, with her husband Evan McClintock.

The influencer took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 4, to share the exciting news.

Hailie uploaded a photo of the newborn, donning a light grey hooded sweater, with a sign board in the background that read, "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25."

The baby boy's middle name is named after Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers.

"Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e," Hailie captioned the post.

Days before giving birth to the little one, Hailie opened up about her joy to welcome a new addition to her family, in the last episode of the Just a Little Shady podcast.

“It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it,” The newly minted mom said at the time. “I have to meet this human that I've created. What's he gonna look like? What's he gonna ... what's his personality gonna be [like]? It’s strange but super exciting.”

In October 2024, the expecting parents also shared some rare insights into their life, including a glimpse of the baby's nursery, as Hailie and her husband mostly kept their pregnancy away from the spotlight.

It is pertinent to mention that Haile tied the knot with her husband Evan McClintock in May 2024.