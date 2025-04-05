Lana Del Rey shares glimpse into life with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey is leaving her fans in awe of her marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene.

The singer, 39, treated her over 20 million followers to a carousel reflecting her professional and personal life lately.

First up in the slideshow was a poster of her upcoming concert at this year's Coachella. In between the carousel was a birthday cake with a note dedicated to her husband, saying, "Happy Birthday Gator! Always standing bayou."

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker also added another candid moment from the tour guide's birthday, which had his three kids from a previous relationship in attendance.

Del Rey also included an adorable throwback photo of her and her husband, both wearing nautical captain's caps with "bride" and "groom" embroidered on them.

"This has been such a crazy nine months," Del Rey captioned her post in part.

She then continued about the year in retrospect, writing, "I’m so blessed that come the 25th, It will have been a year since I got to headline Coachella."

"Thank you to my buddies over there at the festival for letting me play my new songs this year for you – and to my amazing band helping me kick things off with rehearsals this week – oh lol and thank you sketchers for making the finest damn collaboration with John Deere," she continued.

She concluded the lengthy note, saying, "I’m not gonna lie. I’m proud of you for that. Please send more work boots for the boys ASAP."

Fans were in awe of the couple, with one Instagram user telling Del Ray "Marriage looks good on you," while another commented, "Seeing u get the life u deserve warms my heart eekkkk."

A third wrote, "nothing decorates a person as much as sincere true love!! Lana and Jeremy are shining."

The couple married on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana at the public bayou where Dufrene works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur.

"The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boat tours,” a source told People Magazine of the couple’s nuptials.

"This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."

The couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight mostly.