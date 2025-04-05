 
Billie Lourd marks husband Austen Rydell's special day

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell tied the knot in 2022 after five years of dating

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Billie Lourd is celebrating her husband, Austen Rydell's, birthday.

The American actress took to her official Instagram account to mark Rydell's 33rd birthday.

Lourd penned down a sweet note for her husband, calling his born-day her "favorite holiday of the year."

In the celebratory post, Lourd posted a series of photos of the pair through the years, from blurry candids to photo booth pictures to heartwarming family snaps.

"Alert alert it’s my favorite holiday of the year my #bbdaddisbdaybb !!! no need for no Harry Potter wands in my life cause he makes EvErYdAy MaGiCaL," she began in the caption.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!!! this odd af amalgamation of photos is proof we have been together 4 a hottttt sec emphasis on the hot cause ur hot thanks for coming to my ted talk," Lourd gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Lourd and Rydell went on a date in 2016, after which Lourd briefly dated Taylor Lautner.

In 2017, the pair rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022.

Lourd and Rydell also welcomed their first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, in September 2020.

