Gordon Ramsay, wife Tana wishes son Oscar on his big day

The TV personality and his wife share six children together

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Gordon Ramsey and his wife Tana are celebrating their son’s special day.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef took to her official Instagram account on Friday, April to mark his son’s sixth birthday.

In the celebratory post, he posited a carousel of pictures of Oscar cherishing special moments with his parents.

In one snap, he can be seen jumping into his dad's arms while enjoying their time in the ocean; in another picture, he was beaming a cute smile with mom Tana.

"Happy 6th Birthday to this little monster @oscarjramsay,” Ramsay wished Oscar.

Expressing his love for his son, the proud dad continued, “ Love you so much Dad (red heart emoji).”

While Tana also separately wished Oscar by taking it to her social media, writing, “Happiest 6th Birthday Oscar! You are simply the best x.”

It is pertinent to mention that, including Oscars, Ramsay and Tana are parents to six kids: Matilda, 23, and Holly, 24, and their sons Jack, 24, and Jesse James, 16 months.

