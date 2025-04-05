FKA Twigs gives US tour update as visa issues persist

FKA Twigs feels "devastated" as she canceled her upcoming U.S. tour dates due to "visa issues."

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 37-year-old singer officially announced the cancelation of her upcoming highly anticipated concerts in North America, including her Coachella performance.

“I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella,” the Killer hitmaker penned in the post.

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” the British singer further wrote.

Twigs continued, “I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information."

"Back to you all with more updates as soon as i have them — in the meantime here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create,” added the Ride the Dragon songstress.



