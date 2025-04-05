Photo: Kim Kardashian feels embarrassed after major life failure: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly has been reflecting on her past mistakes.

In doing so, her inability to maintain a marriage has been of serious concern for the reality TV star, as per the latest report of In Touch.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Kardashian has been unlucky in marriage as she has survived three divorces, including her last one to the controversial rapper, Kanye West.

Spilling the beans on the mother of four’s true feelings about her life, a source addressed, “Kim tries to look at her mistakes as life lessons.”

“But that doesn’t mean she isn’t pretty embarrassed to have three failed marriages under her belt,” they added.

The source further stated, “She can’t help but worry that she’ll never find ‘the one’ for life, which is very sad because that’s all she wanted growing up, to meet her person and stay with them until the end.”

“But it hasn’t worked out that way, and what’s even harder is how public her failures have been, so there’s this layer of embarrassment, too,” they noted.

“She knows people are judging her,” the spy concluded.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has also grown concerned about the mental health of her former husband, Kanye West. Reportedly, she has joined hands to Beyonce to convince him to seek therapy.