 
Geo News

Mariah Carey makes surprise cameo on son Moroccan's livestream

Mariah Carey reportedly crashes son Moroccan's livestream while leaving fans delighted and him embarrassed

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 05, 2025

Mariah Carey makes surprise cameo on son Moroccan’s livestream
Mariah Carey makes surprise cameo on son Moroccan’s livestream

Mariah Carey gave fans an unexpected treat this week after making a surprise appearance during her 13-year-old son Moroccan's Twitch livestream. 

According to Daily Mail, the 56-year-old music legend briefly stepped into the camera frame, sparking an enthusiastic wave of reactions from viewers.

Dressed in black and holding a small white dog, Carey entered the room moments after her daughter Monroe, responding to her son’s invitation, “You wanna come here, mom?” Fans quickly flooded the chat, with one user repeatedly writing, “Hi, Mrs. Carey!”

As the chat lit up with excitement, Moroccan, visibly flustered, asked his superstar mom and sister to leave, as per the publication. 

In regards to this, he said, “Y’all need to get out now. Everybody get out,” while covering his face in embarrassment as Carey crouched down to the camera and sweetly responded to the viewers, “Hi, I love you too.”

The wholesome and humorous moment resonated with fans across social media. 

Comments poured in, praising Carey’s relatable mom moment.

Moreover, one Reddit user joked, “You might be a megastar for nearly four decades, but for your teenage son, you’ll always be the awkward mom.”

Meanwhile, others applauded Carey for raising “normal and grounded” kids, even with her megastar status, as per the outlet. 

Additionally, the lighthearted exchange also sparked comparisons to Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, father of her twins, who has 12 children with multiple partners. 

Furthermore, one user commented, “Oh look, a parent who has time to spend an appropriate amount of time with their kids,” with another adding, “An appropriate number of kids to spend time with.”

It is worth mentioning that Carey and Cannon welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011.

Machine Gun Kelly takes another swipe at Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green
Machine Gun Kelly takes another swipe at Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green
Shirley Botchwey shares about first audience with King Charles
Shirley Botchwey shares about first audience with King Charles
Naomie Harris recalls motivation from George Clooney
Naomie Harris recalls motivation from George Clooney
Kevin Bacon admits that filming 'The Bondsman' disrupts his sleep
Kevin Bacon admits that filming 'The Bondsman' disrupts his sleep
Selena Gomez's views on Benny Blanco relationship post engagement revealed
Selena Gomez's views on Benny Blanco relationship post engagement revealed
FKA Twigs gives US tour update as visa issues persist
FKA Twigs gives US tour update as visa issues persist
Glen Powell hails ‘great mentor' Tom Cruise
Glen Powell hails ‘great mentor' Tom Cruise
Kelsea Ballerini makes honest admission about logging off social media
Kelsea Ballerini makes honest admission about logging off social media