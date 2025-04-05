Mariah Carey makes surprise cameo on son Moroccan’s livestream

Mariah Carey gave fans an unexpected treat this week after making a surprise appearance during her 13-year-old son Moroccan's Twitch livestream.

According to Daily Mail, the 56-year-old music legend briefly stepped into the camera frame, sparking an enthusiastic wave of reactions from viewers.

Dressed in black and holding a small white dog, Carey entered the room moments after her daughter Monroe, responding to her son’s invitation, “You wanna come here, mom?” Fans quickly flooded the chat, with one user repeatedly writing, “Hi, Mrs. Carey!”

As the chat lit up with excitement, Moroccan, visibly flustered, asked his superstar mom and sister to leave, as per the publication.

In regards to this, he said, “Y’all need to get out now. Everybody get out,” while covering his face in embarrassment as Carey crouched down to the camera and sweetly responded to the viewers, “Hi, I love you too.”

The wholesome and humorous moment resonated with fans across social media.

Comments poured in, praising Carey’s relatable mom moment.

Moreover, one Reddit user joked, “You might be a megastar for nearly four decades, but for your teenage son, you’ll always be the awkward mom.”

Meanwhile, others applauded Carey for raising “normal and grounded” kids, even with her megastar status, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the lighthearted exchange also sparked comparisons to Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, father of her twins, who has 12 children with multiple partners.

Furthermore, one user commented, “Oh look, a parent who has time to spend an appropriate amount of time with their kids,” with another adding, “An appropriate number of kids to spend time with.”

It is worth mentioning that Carey and Cannon welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011.