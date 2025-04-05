 
Cynthia Erivo dedicates ‘Wicked' performance to ‘every different' person

Cynthia Erivo starred as Elphaba in the blockbuster movie, ‘Wicked’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 05, 2025

Cynthia Erivo just talked about her Wicked performance and how she channeled her “pride about being a black woman” into her role.

The 38-year-old iconic British actress revealed that all of Elphaba’s characteristics were inspired by her own heritage and the feeling of being “othered.”

“Those braids are on purpose; I asked for the braids. The nails are on purpose, I asked for the nails,” she told HELLO! magazine.

Cynthia continued, “The green stands for every person who feels othered, who feels different, who doesn’t feel as though they’re connected or ends up feeling as though they’re on the outside."

“They don’t feel as though they are welcomed,” she added.

“But there’s also that other later of, ‘Who am I underneath it?’, if they know that as black women, we walk into spaces and aren’t necessarily accepted or welcomed and aren’t necessarily the main character and are often the other,” the award winning singer and actress further noted.

“And the pride that I feel about being a black woman is in there as well,” Cynthia Erivo concluded. 

