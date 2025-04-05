Adam Devine reveals horrific verdict over health struggle

Adam Devine has been struggling with health issues for the past few years

Adam Devine is opening up about his painful health battle after he was told he may be dying.

Devine has been suffering from muscle spasms since the pandemic and had many trips to the doctors.

During an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he shared that the last three years have been "a nightmare” with “so much pain” as he has been “having spasms all over”.

“It hurts to sit for too long, it hurts to stand for too long, and it hurts to walk for too long,” the Modern Family star shared.

Devine revealed that doctors first thought he had stiff-person syndrome (SPS), an autoimmune disorder which causes muscle spasms.

However, they later figured that his spasms were caused by childhood injuries sustained when he was hit by a truck. The accident led to 25 surgeries and the actor was lucky to be alive.

“For a while, they told me I was dying, literally, within this last year they told me that,” he shared.

The Out-Laws star now thinks that increased exercising during the pandemic triggered reactions in his body that led to pain.

“I think I just got so tight and so tightly wound, and my body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped. I think I’m still dealing with it, but it’s been three years now,” Adam Devine explained.