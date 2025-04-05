Ron Howard spills on how his brother Clint is always the perfect cast choice

Ron Howard recently got candid and opened up about working with his younger brother Clint Howard.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 71-year-old director and film producer said he is proud of his younger brother, who recently had a guest role on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as musician Tom Starr.

Ron admitted that it is “not surprising” that Clint was cast on the popular show, quipping, “He is a great character actor and so recognizable, and so people are always excited when he shows up in something.”

The Oscar winner added, “I think he went in to do one episode on the series and they wound up – he wound up with a character run. He’s inventive, he’s unique, and he is a talented guy.”

Notably, Clint has worked in 17 films directed by Ron, including Grand Theft Auto, Cocoon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Parenthood, and Apollo 13.

“He’s great to work with. He has just seen it all, done it all,” the Happy Days actor, who executive-produced the new Apple TV+ documentary series Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series, noted.

“He’s a pro, and he contributes. Every time I have had a chance to cast him in something meaningful, I never forced him in there. But every time I can cast Clint, I know that’s one character I won’t have to worry about,” Ron remarked, singing praises of his younger brother.