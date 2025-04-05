'Bridget Jones' star admits to 'screaming' at Hugh Grant and blowing it with Colin Firth

Bridget Jones' Diary star Sally Phillips reflected on hilarious experiences with co-stars Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

During her appearance on the Sentimental Garbage podcast, Sally shared some behind-the-scenes memories.

The actress, 54, revealed that while filming the first Bridget Jones movie in 2001, she became close friends with James Callis and Shirley Henderson, but couldn't help acting just like Bridget Jones herself around Hugh and Colin.

Recalling awkward lunch with Colin, Sally shared, "I’d try and talk to them like a grown-up. I remember one time Colin saying, ‘Oh you can come have lunch in my trailer if you like,’ and going into his trailer and just being so awkward."

"He’s trying to talk to me about London theater. He doesn’t know that I’m not a proper actress and I’ve never done any theater really. I’m going, ‘Yes, the [Royal Shakespeare Company]’ — I’d never been — ‘Really interesting’," she added. "I practically tripped going down the stairs on the way out."

"And then I could just hear this screaming laughter from the others," Sally said.

Moreover, she recalled first meeting with Hugh Grant on the Notting Hill set, saying, "And I was walking down to set, and I turned around and the third [assistant director] said, ‘Have you met Hugh?’ And I turned and there was Hugh Grant and I screamed. I accidentally screamed. To this day I don’t know why, but I think it was something to do with size? That he was smaller …"

"That was a really bad start to my relationship with him," Sally Phillips added.