Tom Cruise calls Christopher McQuarrie 'my creative brother'

Tom Cruise has paid a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

On Instagram, Cruise posted a photo with McQuarrie, captured at the 2025 CinemaCon on April 3.

In the caption, the Mission: Impossible star wrote, "Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, is not just my dear friend, my creative brother, and director of the year, he is an artist for all time."

Notably, this comes after Cruise presented McQuarrie with the prestigious Director of the Year Award at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during a ceremony attended by film industry professionals.

In his speech at the CinemaCon, Cruise recalled their first meeting, saying, "Most people are still finding their voices at that age, but McQ had already written a film that changed the cinematic landscape. We met in LA in my screening room and we spent hours together talking about movies."

"And from that meeting, I knew that he was an artist that I was going to work with for the rest of my life. I knew that he was a creative brother who shares the same love and passion for cinema," Cruise added.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have worked together on several successful projects, including the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to be released on May 21, 2025 in theaters.