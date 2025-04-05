Meghan Markle to face damage caused by Prince Harry's charity drama

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing the damage caused by Prince Harry's ongoing charity feud as reported by TheiPaper.

For the past two weeks, the Duke of Sussex is facing controversy with Sentebale’s chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who has accused Harry of creating a toxic environment within the charity. Moreover, she accused Harry of harassment and said the charity’s focus was shifting to a “vanity project.”

In response, Harry has strongly denied the claims, calling them "blatant lies."

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal. No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself,” Harry said.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who recently launched her successful Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan and lifestyle brand As Ever, is facing the fallout from this ongoing charity dispute.

Although Meghan Markle’s projects have been commercially successful, the controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s charity may tarnish her newly reestablished public image.