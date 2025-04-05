 
Ed Sheeran shocks London cmmuters with 'incredible' surprise

April 05, 2025

Ed Sheeran surprised fans with an impromptu concert at King's Cross Station.

On April 4, 2025, the singer, who is busy promoting hsi new single Azizam, gave London commuters a special surprise.

He grabbed attention of the parrerby with his spontaneous performance, which drew a crowd.

Dressed in a bright pink T-shirt, Sheeran sang some of his biggest hits including Perfect, Bad Habits, and Shivers.

Excited fan shared with PA News that "I didn’t know he was going to be performing so I felt like I struck gold when I left King’s Cross station."

Describing the experience as "incredible" the crowd joined in and sang along Ed Sheeran.

On Instagram, Sheeran shared a glimpse of the gig with the caption, “Painted a red London bus Pink and did a gig around the city today.“

“I loved seeing all the reactions of people on the street bopping to Azizam. Play is playful and fun, and today was awesome. Thanks for all the love,” he added.

