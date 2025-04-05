 
King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate wedding anniversary in Italy

The royal couple would undertake their visit to Italy on Monday

April 05, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be on an official visit to Italy and are expected to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary there.

The royal couple would undertake their first state visit of 2025 when they travel to Italy on April 7.

According to the local media, the visit will include several formal engagements across Italy, demonstrating the King's improving health and ability to resume royal responsibilities.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, married Camilla on April 9, 2005 eight years after the death of Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

GB News reported that while King Charles and Queen Camilla typically mark their wedding anniversary privately, "this year they will attend a black tie State Banquet hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella."

The formal dinner will take place at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace.

Their wedding had to be postponed by 24 hours so the then Prince of Wales could attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to the Vatican was  postponed because of medical advice that suggested Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest, Buckingham Palace said last month.

The British royals were due to travel out to the Vatican on April 7 and meet Pope Francis the following day, for what the palace had said would be a historic visit.

Days after the plans were first announced in February Francis, 88, was admitted to hospital with a severe respiratory infection and he was only finally discharged in March Sunday, after the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

