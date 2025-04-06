George Clooney gets special support from A-list pals for Broadway debut

George Clooney made a grand entrance into the world of Broadway.

The actor stars as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck, officially opening on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Clooney's longtime friends and former co-stars showed up to support his debut, as reported by People Magazine.

Anthony Edwards called the moment “pretty spectacular,” saying, "He's been wanting to play Edward R. Murrow for so many years, that for him to actually fulfill his dream is pretty spectacular."

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan, who walked the red carpet with wife Keely Shaye Smith, said, "I love the man. Love George. Really, love his movies, love ... his style, the way he conducts himself. He's got such class and he's so gosh darn confident and so handsome."

"Great philanthropist. Advocates for the underdogs," Smith added.

Moreover, comedian Richard Kind kept it short and sweet, saying, “He’s even better than people think.”

It is worth mentioning that the event was packed with stars, including Jennifer Lopez, who arrived with her teen child Emme, Rachel Maddow, Jim Parsons, Gayle King, Julianna Margulies, and Cindy Crawford.