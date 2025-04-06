 
Geo News

George Clooney gets special support from A-list pals for Broadway debut

Scores of George Clooney's friends gush about his debut on Broadway

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

George Clooney gets special support from A-list pals for Broadway debut
George Clooney gets special support from A-list pals for Broadway debut

George Clooney made a grand entrance into the world of Broadway.

The actor stars as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck, officially opening on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Clooney's longtime friends and former co-stars showed up to support his debut, as reported by People Magazine.

Anthony Edwards called the moment “pretty spectacular,” saying, "He's been wanting to play Edward R. Murrow for so many years, that for him to actually fulfill his dream is pretty spectacular."

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan, who walked the red carpet with wife Keely Shaye Smith, said, "I love the man. Love George. Really, love his movies, love ... his style, the way he conducts himself. He's got such class and he's so gosh darn confident and so handsome."

"Great philanthropist. Advocates for the underdogs," Smith added.

Moreover, comedian Richard Kind kept it short and sweet, saying, “He’s even better than people think.”

It is worth mentioning that the event was packed with stars, including Jennifer Lopez, who arrived with her teen child Emme, Rachel Maddow, Jim Parsons, Gayle King, Julianna Margulies, and Cindy Crawford.

Ed Sheeran shocks London cmmuters with 'incredible' surprise
Ed Sheeran shocks London cmmuters with 'incredible' surprise
Robert Irwin sets internet ablaze with bold new campaign
Robert Irwin sets internet ablaze with bold new campaign
Kevin Bacon shares career plans about music, acting, and more
Kevin Bacon shares career plans about music, acting, and more
Brad Pitt gets support from mega Hollywood star for 'F1'
Brad Pitt gets support from mega Hollywood star for 'F1'
Paul Schrader accused of sexual harassment: Who is Jane Doe?
Paul Schrader accused of sexual harassment: Who is Jane Doe?
Kenan Thompson reveals future plans for 'Saturday Night Live'
Kenan Thompson reveals future plans for 'Saturday Night Live'
Chris Evans channels 'Captain America' after passing shield to Anthony Mackie video
Chris Evans channels 'Captain America' after passing shield to Anthony Mackie
'Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian private messages' resurface amid marriage 'troubles'
'Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian private messages' resurface amid marriage 'troubles'