'The Handmaid's Tale's Ever Carradine gets honest about working with dad Robert

Ever Carradine recently got candid and opened up about acting alongside her father, Robert Carradine.

Speaking to PEOPLE while attending a special event for The Handmaid’s Tale at PaleyFest LA 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the 50-year-old actress, who plays Naomi in the series, quipped that she is open to collaborating with her dad someday but she also has some reservations.

Ever said, “I can't even imagine it. I feel like I would just be really self-conscious because he's my dad. But it would be fun ... He's such a good guy to be around — on set also.”

The Lost and Found star, whose dad is a “super fan” of The Handmaid's Tale, went on to share that Robert worked with her current onscreen husband, Bradley Whitford, on Revenge of the Nerds 2, which premiered in 1987.

Taking into account the coincidence, she noted, “Everyone laughed. It's all great. It's all insane and great, and we all just feel lucky.”

Moving forward, Ever reflected on working with Whiteford and called him “the best” to work with.

She also admitted that the 65-year-old actor’s sense of humour and on-set conviviality helped her play a character like Naomi.

“The thing is Naomi is so uptight. But in order to play that uptight, you kind of got to be relaxed. And Bradley keeps me laughing all the time. I'm never not laughing if Bradley's on set, and that keeps you relaxed,” the Adolescence alum explained.

“He's just funny and wonderful and cracks jokes and finds the humour or sings a song. I don't know what he does, but it's fun. And we were all together the day after — I think it was the day after the election — and just sort of like, that was the one unfunny day, but we got to be together,” Ever stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is set to air on April 8 with three episodes and new episodes will stream weekly on Hulu.