Lucas Bravo teases 'crazy' season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'

Lucas Bravo shared insight into the upcoming season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'

Lucas Bravo is sharing insight into his return as Gabriel in Emily in Paris season 5.

“We’re starting filming in May,” Bravo, 37, told Parade. “I think it’s the best season so far.”

Bravo, who’s played Emily’s (Lily Collins) on-and-off love interest, hot chef Gabriel, in all four seasons of the show, revealed that the upcoming season is the most “crazy” one yet.

“I had lunch with Darren [Star] a few days back, and he told me a bit without telling me too much,” the Freedom star shared. “I think fans are going to lose it. It’s the craziest one so far.”

Bravo previously shared his disappointment at his character Gabriel’s behavior and story arc in season 4 and even hinted at doubt about returning for season 5.

“Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me?” Bravo told France’s Le Figaro newspaper in October 2024.

“I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration,” he continued.

“I don’t really have any freedom,” he shared. “And as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I am getting a taste for it.”

Lucas Bravo echoed the same statement in an interview with IndieWire the same month, saying, “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him.”