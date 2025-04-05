'Wicked boosts' Ariana Grande’s acting, music career

Wicked has been a stellar success for Ariana Grande. It got her a nod for an Academy Award and rave reviews from fans and critics.



But that’s not the end of it. The film's success, whose sequel is set to hit the theatres this year, also boosted her latest revamped album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe.

According to Showbiz 411, the Eternal Sunshine was opened to a so-so hit in 2024.

For example, the Grammy winner's seventh album sold 225,000 physical copies, including more than 1 million streaming copies.

Apart from the numbers, the Grammy Awards did not nominate albums in Album, Song, and Record categories.

Then the Wicked was released and was considered a huge success for Ariana.

Given the success, she released her deluxe version, which has six new tracks. It sold 137,000 copies this week and took her to the top spot on the chart.

Wicked 2 will be out on Nov 21.