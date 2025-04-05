Finn Wolfhard opens up on being shut out while chasing his biggest dream

The actor opens up on being shut out while chasing his biggest dream

Finn Wolfhard recently opened up about how getting his directorial debut in the 2023 film Hell of a Summer was no easy feat.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 22-year-old Canadian actor and musician revealed that there were moments when he realised he was not being taken seriously because of his age while working on his horror-comedy Hell of a Summer.

Expressing his feelings, Wolfhard articulated, “It was a long process. I started writing this movie at 16 ... and I don't know how we got through it.”

He added, “That was the entire process, but we were lucky enough to have amazing people behind us and producers that really believed in us as filmmakers.”

The Stranger Things star went on to admit that the entire process of making a movie was a great source of learning for him and his young age facilitated him rather than polluting his first experience.

Wolfhard explained, “Being a teenager — and just having a door shut in your face over and over and over again — you just had this blind optimism, or blind confidence, because you don't really see what the worst thing that can happen is by sending a script to this person or sending a script to that person and trying to get your foot in the door.”

“I think, in a lot of ways, being young really helped. I'm only 22, that's still very young, and even though I made a film, I'm expecting to still be treated like I'm a younger person that doesn't really know what they're doing,” the Ghostbusters: Afterlife alum remarked.

“But I'm at peace with proving it to people however many times. I think it's something that gets easier over time, because it just becomes a part of the process, and then, slowly, it goes away, I guess, as you get older,” he noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Hell of a Summer was written and directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, which is about camp counsellors who try to stay alive while a masked killer is killing them one by one before summer starts.