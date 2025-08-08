The Black Keys praise Oasis for being ‘electric'

The Black Keys gush over ‘amazing’ Oasis

The Black Keys believe Oasis have "transformed the continent."

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who make up the rock duo - played Manchester's Sounds of the City festival last month, just two days before Oasis’ first homecoming gig at Heaton Park.

Speaking of the Wonderwall hitmakers’ concert, Dan told The Sun newspaper: “The atmosphere was electric. Our audience was so up for it.”

“I feel like they’ve transformed the continent. We’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.

During the Wild Child rockers’ time in Manchester, Dan also visited the Oasis Adidas store. “I had one of the black soccer jerseys made — Oasis on the front and AUERBACH on the back. Had to do it, man, they’re the kings,” he said.

The Black Keys have written three songs with Noel Gallagher in 2023 and have performed with Liam Gallagher as well so they couldn’t be happier over the reunion of the brothers for an Oasis comeback tour.

“It was amazing. We just sat in a circle with our instruments and we worked things up from nowhere. Not too long after that we played a song with Liam [in Milan] and hung out with him afterwards. He gave us some really good advice about our setlist,” Dan told the outlet, as he recalled his interaction with Oasis.

“Noel and Liam are both incredible — we’re really happy for them,” he concluded.