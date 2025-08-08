Yungblud surprises fans with street show after fan store opening

Yungblud surprises fans with show in London post fan store opening

Yungblud just treated his fans to a surprise street performance after the opening of his Beautifully Romanticised Accidently Traumatized fan club.

The 27-year-old rock star announced the opening of his "first ever store and fan club" in the city on August 7, at 20 Denmark Street, via social media.

All the fans in attendance were in for a treat as the breakdown. rocker put on an impromptu show dressed in only a Union Jack kilt, as he performed his tracks like The Funeral, Strawberry Lipstick, Zombie, and Lovesick Lullaby.

The famous street is steeped in music history with the likes of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Sir Elton John, The Kinks, Black Sabbath, and The Sex Pistols having all either recorded, rehearsed or lived there.

Yungblud had a vision to keep the music-rich street - which was nicknamed London's Tin Pan Alley, “alive.”

He said: "I f****** love you. Welcome to Denmark Street.”

"Keep Denmark Street alive. Keep British f****** music alive. Keep British music powerful. I love you all so much. Get home safe and I’ll see you tomorrow,” the Hello Heaven, Hello rocker added.

Additionally, inviting his massive fanbase to the fan store, Yungblud penned on his social media:

"I’m so excited to announce the opening of my first ever store and fan club. Welcome to “beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized”. Number 20 Denmark Street in the heart of central London. We open on the 7th of August and you’re all invited. It’s the biggest party I’ve ever thrown. (sic)"