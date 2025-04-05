Kenan Thompson reveals future plans for 'Saturday Night Live'

Kenan Thompson is a longtime Saturday Night Live cast member and aims to stay longer.



He has appeared in 22 seasons, and the comedian said he wanted to be part of the NBC sketch show forever.

"I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member. Just never leave the show. I don't really know," he told EW.

The 46-year-old also said his goal is to beat the record of Saturday Night Live's showrunner, Lorne Michaels.

"I feel like we'll both just ride until the wheels fall off," the Good Burger star said, referring to the creator who has been attached to the show since its inception.

In other news, Kenan has been suffering from a diagnosis he did not disclose much about it in public.

“I noticed that I would get hoarse a lot easier when I'm doing the show. Losing my voice quicker, but also uncomfortable sleepless nights because I'm burping up acid, just kind of hiccuping all night,” he told People as he faced heartburn issues while working on SNL.

“It was a suffering-in-silence situation. I don't know if I was necessarily embarrassed to talk to a doctor — I just didn't know if I needed to," he explained.

Following his visit to a doctor, Kenan came to know he was diagnosed with Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "GERD (acid reflux) is a disease that occurs when stomach acid washes back into the esophagus. It can cause discomfort and may lead to precancerous changes in the lining of the esophagus."

"I didn't know there was a real medical term for it,” he concluded before adding the doctor's prescription has helped him ease the pain. “I felt relief pretty immediately."