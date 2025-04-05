 
Chris Evans channels 'Captain America' after passing shield to Anthony Mackie

Chris Evans had a 'Captain America' moment after having passed the shield to Anthony Mackie

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Chris Evans is channeling his Marvel character Captain America after stepping down as the superhero. 

Evans was Marvel's original Captain America before passing the shield to Anthony Mackie in Avengers: Endgame. 

The Red One star surprised a superfan last month by visiting a New York City tattoo shop where the man was completing his tattoo tribute to the Knives Out star’s Marvel character. Superfan Scott Clayton got his arm tattooed with Captain America’s mechanical arm from Winter Soldier. The process took him a year and a half.

Shop co-owner Josh Lord told People he got the tattoo "because he wanted to create a realistic mechanical arm similar to the Winter Soldiers,' with Captain America’s shield painted on the steel.”

"But to make it even harder," Lord adds, Scott "wanted it to look like it was battle-worn, with laser beam marks ripping out from the skin."

In March, Evans paid a visit to the shop to see Calyton’s tattoo get completed, leaving the fan delighted and surprised, "The moment he realized that the actor who played his favorite character was sitting right there after finishing his sleeve was one of my favorite moments tattooing, ever.”

"Chris went out of his way to introduce himself and asked Scott to wait and take a picture together," he continues. "That is a classy guy."

According to Lord, he’s known Chris Evans since 2018, when he came to the shop with his Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth to get tattoos commemorating their time as the original members of the Marvel team.

"I’ve known Chris for many years now, and he’s one of my favorite people," the artist shared, adding, "I’ve done a few of his tattoos."

