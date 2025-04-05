Brad Pitt gets support from mega Hollywood star for 'F1'

F1 is a highly-anticipated film by Brad Pitt, and a bigwig in Hollywood is also waiting for the movie: Tom Cruise



“[Brad’s] a very good driver,” the Mission Impossible star shared. “I’ve raced against him…we’d literally finish [shooting ‘Interview with the Vampire’] and go race go-carts.”

In other news, F1 director Joseph Kosinski said the race cars the actors drove in the film were real.

"It was actually Toto (Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff) who came up with the idea of, rather than making a movie car fast enough to achieve these speeds,” the filmmaker recounted, adding the team had purchased six real F2 cars for the movie.

“He said, 'why don’t you start with a race car, and take a real race car, and then work the cameras that you need into that?'"

"So we did that, we actually bought six F2 cars, real F2 race cars, and worked with Mercedes AMG, the Formula One team and their engineers, to build real race cars that could carry our camera equipment, recorders and transmitters for making this film," he continued.

"So every time you see Brad or Damson driving this movie, they’re driving on their own in one of these real race cars on a real F1 track," Joseph concluded.

F1 will be out on 25 June.