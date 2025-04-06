 
Geo News

Kanye West's 'BIANCA' shines light on song about Kim Kardashian

Reports say Kanye West's 'BIANCA' song was not the first time he shared his marital woes

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Kanye Wests BIANCA shines light on song about Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's 'BIANCA' shines light on song about Kim Kardashian

Recently, it was reported that Kanye West made a song, "BIANCA," for the upcoming album WW3, in which he begged his wife, Bianca Censori, to come back.

“My baby she ran away,” the 47-year-old rapped in the leaked track after she reportedly left him over his offensive tweets. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he spitted bars.

According to the Daily Mail, it is not the first time Kanye West has made a song to channel his feelings about his marital woes.

It happened nearly four years ago when Ye was facing controversies for his anti-Semitic comments and White Lives Matter T-shirt.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby," he rapped after performing the hit song Runaway and changed lyrics before adding: "More specifically, Kimberly."

Despite his plea, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and it was finalized in November of the same year.

Tom Cruise crosses limits in last 'Mission Impossible'
Tom Cruise crosses limits in last 'Mission Impossible'
Ed Sheeran shocks London cmmuters with 'incredible' surprise
Ed Sheeran shocks London cmmuters with 'incredible' surprise
Robert Irwin sets internet ablaze with bold new campaign
Robert Irwin sets internet ablaze with bold new campaign
Kevin Bacon shares career plans about music, acting, and more
Kevin Bacon shares career plans about music, acting, and more
Brad Pitt gets support from mega Hollywood star for 'F1'
Brad Pitt gets support from mega Hollywood star for 'F1'
Paul Schrader accused of sexual harassment: Who is Jane Doe?
Paul Schrader accused of sexual harassment: Who is Jane Doe?
Kenan Thompson reveals future plans for 'Saturday Night Live'
Kenan Thompson reveals future plans for 'Saturday Night Live'
Chris Evans channels 'Captain America' after passing shield to Anthony Mackie video
Chris Evans channels 'Captain America' after passing shield to Anthony Mackie