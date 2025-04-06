Kanye West's 'BIANCA' shines light on song about Kim Kardashian

Recently, it was reported that Kanye West made a song, "BIANCA," for the upcoming album WW3, in which he begged his wife, Bianca Censori, to come back.



“My baby she ran away,” the 47-year-old rapped in the leaked track after she reportedly left him over his offensive tweets. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he spitted bars.

According to the Daily Mail, it is not the first time Kanye West has made a song to channel his feelings about his marital woes.

It happened nearly four years ago when Ye was facing controversies for his anti-Semitic comments and White Lives Matter T-shirt.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby," he rapped after performing the hit song Runaway and changed lyrics before adding: "More specifically, Kimberly."

Despite his plea, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and it was finalized in November of the same year.