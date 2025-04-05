Charlie Sheen wants ex wife Denise Richards back?

 
Charlie Sheen's feelings for ex wife Denise Richards may be back

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Charlie Sheen’s old feelings for Denise Richards have comeback alive, per insiders.

Sheen and Richards were married in 2002 until their divorce was finalized in 2006. Now, the couple co-parents their daughters Sami, 21 and Lola Rose, 19.

However, per sources, the actor has feelings for Richards and is always there for her despite her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

A tipster told Radar Online, "Rumor has it that Charlie’s feelings for Denise are stronger than ever, and who can blame him? She still exudes that jaw-dropping beauty, and honestly, he can’t seem to get enough of it. He thinks she looks better than ever.”

"They've had their share of ups and downs, but now that they’re managing a genuine friendship while co-parenting, the chemistry is undeniable,” they continued.

"Sure, Denise is committed to her husband Aaron, but she certainly doesn’t shy away from the attention Charlie gives her,” they claimed.

"You can bet that whenever she's in a bind, she knows exactly who to call, and Charlie jumps at the chance to come to her rescue. While he claims his involvement in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things is all for their daughters, let’s not kid ourselves: it’s a convenient cover for his ongoing crush,” the mole added.

"People can’t help but notice the way he looks at her; it’s as if every lingering glance suggests that he’s still holding onto hope. If that door were to crack open one day, he’d be ready to step right through," the source concluded. 

