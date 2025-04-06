 
Geo News

Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla

Princess Diana knew King Charles harboured deep feelings for Queen Camilla

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Princess Diana was right about King Charles’ love for Queen Camilla.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car crash in 1997, admitted that her ex-husband would never be able to replace then-girlfriend Camilla.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells The Sun: “And yet, as Princess Diana once confided to me, any marriage Charles might have made would never, in her opinion, have been as strong as his love for Camilla. And so it has proved.”

She adds: “Back in the nineties, amidst the turmoil and bitterness of Charles and Diana’s marriage break-up, the possibility of Camilla ever being accepted as the Prince’s wife— let alone his Queen — was risible.”

“But, thanks to the dexterous spinning of Charles’s PR guru at the time, Mark Bolland, and the Prince’s own defiant declaration that “his friendship” with Mrs Parker Bowles was “non-negotiable”, the public gradually began to accept that Camilla was here to stay,” the expert added.

