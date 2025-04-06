'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying

Adam Devine's doctors were not hopeful that the actor would live long enough to see the birth of his first child.

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, remembers being told his days were numbered after he went to the doctors with complaints of spasms over his body.

The actor recounted the horrifying details that unfolded following his checkup, with the doctors telling him he would die a month before his first child's birth.

On the contrary, the 41-year-old went on to welcome his first child, a son named Beau with his actress wife Chloe Bridges last February.

Doctors had told Devine that he might have Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)—a rare neurological disorder that causes stiffness and muscle spasms in the body and can eventually lead to death.

An average life expectancy was once diagnosed between six and 28 years—given that there is currently no cure but treatment can manage symptoms and reduce suffering.

In a recent episode of In Depth podcast, Devine told host Graham Bensinger that he was preparing to not be around for his son as doctors were convinced he had it

However, further checkups revealed there had been a mistake in diagnosing him and his symptoms were rather due to injuries he sustained as a kid when he was hit by a cement truck.

Speaking of the misdiagnosis, Adam shared, "They told me I was dying. Literally within this last year they told me that I had this disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. That's when your muscles get so tight that you then you can no longer walk you can no longer move, then your heart will stop beating, because your heart is a muscle and it gets too tight to beat and then you die."

"The average life expectancy is six years for someone that has it. And they told me that I have that, literally a month before my son Beau was born. So I'm like 'Oh great now I'm going to die, he's going to be six years old he's only going to know a crippled father.'"

The American actor-comedian recalled how it took him several meetings with doctors before he learned about the good news.

"'This is from your accident from when you were a child, the spasms are a little unexplainable but it could just be you got so tight that your body doesn't know what to do with it so you're you're misfiring a little bit,'" Devine quoted a doctor that actually coined the phrase "Stiff Person Syndrome."

Devine also suspects that getting physically fit during the pandemic could have triggered the painful reactions throughout his body.

"I think I just got so tight and so tightly wound, and my body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped. I think I'm still dealing with it, but it's been three years now."

Devine added that his accident with a cement truck happened at age 11 when crossing the road with his bike.

The actor has since had to have 25 surgeries and still feels the impact of his injuries today, per The Mirror.