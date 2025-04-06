Robert Downey Jr.'s son celebrates actor on 60th birthday

Robert Downey Jr.'s son Indio is cheering on the legendary actor on turning 60.

The Oppenheimer star, whose birthday arrives on April 4, got a touching tribute from his son Indio over the weekend with a set of photos of the duo.

The first image featured a recent shot of them posing together at an industry event and a throwback snap of himself planting a kiss on Robert's cheek as a young boy.

Indio captioned the birthday post: "It’s the big 6-0 for the legend @robertdowneyjr! happy birthday dad [heart emoji] you’re the best."

Robert shares Indio with ex-Deborah Falconer. He is also dad to son Exton, 13, and daughter Avril, 10, with his wife Susan Downey.

Robert's first-born child previously opened up to the press about his father's role in the aspiring musician's career at an early age.

“My dad actually really inspired me to play music when I was young,” said Indio, who shared that he got his first guitar at 12 years old.

“He sings, and he has an album as well that I listen to a lot," he added of Robert. "I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, which allowed me to develop my creativity and my talents.”

Meanwhile, Robert is gearing up to return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom after years of playing Iron Man.