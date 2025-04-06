 
Geo News

Bill Murray reflects on past on-set misconduct allegations

Bill Murray looks back at an alleged 2022 incident with a crew member on the ‘Being Mortal’ set

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Bill Murray reflects on past on-set misconduct allegations
Bill Murray reflects on past on-set misconduct allegations

Bill Murray is defending an alleged sexual misconduct that took place on the sets of Being Mortal.

The actor, 74, who was accused of misconduct by a younger female crew member in April 2022, went into details of the incident in a new interview with The New York Times on Saturday.

In Murray's experience, the actor felt "barbecued" despite his said attempts to "make peace" with the affected employee—referring to an over $100,000 settlement he reached with the accuser that October.

“I don’t go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened. I dunno what prompted me to do it,” he told the Times. “It’s something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny.”

“I was wearing a mask, and I gave her a kiss, and she was wearing a mask. It wasn’t like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn’t a stranger,” he recalled, adding that he ate lunch with the person “on various days of the week.”

For those unversed, the incident led to an internal on-set investigation, with the Aziz Ansari-led project—which was being produced by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures—suspended indefinitely.

A report published at the time claimed that Murray “straddled” the woman on a prop bed and gave her a kiss on the mouth through masks worn for on-set COVID safety protocol.

The actor assured that he learned from the experience, telling the outlet “You can teach an old dog new tricks."

"But it was a great disappointment, because I thought I knew someone, and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me, it’s still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It’s still stupid. It’s all it was,” he added.

Tina Knowles cheers up daughter Beyonce, Jay-Z on 17th wedding anniversary
Tina Knowles cheers up daughter Beyonce, Jay-Z on 17th wedding anniversary
Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla video
Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire video
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever' video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever'
Virginia Giuffre fresh statement on domestic violence from husband video
Virginia Giuffre fresh statement on domestic violence from husband
Chris Hemsworth names Hollywood star he found 'intimidating'
Chris Hemsworth names Hollywood star he found 'intimidating'
Prince William, Kate Middleton reprised romance post cancer revealed video
Prince William, Kate Middleton reprised romance post cancer revealed