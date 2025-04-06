Elton John reveals advice to younger self

Sir Elton John just advised his younger version.

The iconic 78-year-old musician expressed regret over his past substance abuse and admitted that it was music that saved him.

In an interview with Smooth Radio, while promoting his latest album, Who Believes in Angels? a collaboration with Brandi Carlile, he told the host of the show, Kate Garraway, what he would say to his younger self.

"Never take drugs," Elton stated, adding, "I took drugs, it took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person that I am."

However, after years of alcoholism and illicit substance consumption, the Rocket Man singer has been sober and clean since 1990.

Even though, Elton John has found the light in his life, he has clarified he has no interest in revisiting the dark moments of his life again.

"Music has been in my entire life," he explained.

"I still went out there and made music. I recorded, I toured, and it saved me. It nearly destroyed me, but it saved me,” Sir Elton John concluded, revealing how music and remaining focused on it, saved his life.