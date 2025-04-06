 
Ed Sheeran joins 2025 Coachella lineup

Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage of Coachella this year

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Ed Sheeran was just added to the star-studded lineup for 2025 Coachella.

The Mathematics Tour headliner would be performing during Weekend Two of the popular festival at the Mojave Stage.

As per Rolling Stone Magazine, US rock band Weezer has also joined the list of artists expected to perform.

Coachella 2025 is scheduled for the dates 11-13 and 25-27 April and would be having Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Green Day as the headliners.

This comes after FKA Twigs, on Friday, announced that she had cancelled her performances due to "ongoing visa issues,” and was left "devastated" by the news.

Previously, the Brazilian pop star, Anitta announced that she would also not be making her appearance at Coachella due to "unexpected personal reasons."

Currently, with a few days still left for Coachella 2025 to officially begin, it is yet to be seen if any other artists are to make their appearance.

As for Ed Sheeran, who recently released his highly anticipated single, Azizam, off his forthcoming album, Play, would be following up his Coachella show with a European tour over the summer.

