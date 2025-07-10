Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands

Brad Pitt escalates legal tension with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has filed a motion demanding private communications related to the sale of Château Miraval.

The F1 star, 61, filed new court documents on June 30, claiming that Alexey Oliynik, who works for Stoli Group, had key knowledge about Jolie’s 2021 sale of the French winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, People Magazine reported.

Pitt stated in the recent filing in the Superior Court of California that Oliynik has refused to provide documents or appear for a deposition and citing his Swiss residency as protection.

“These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to the sale," the Oscar winner’s legal team insisted, adding that the requested documents would prove that “Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed."

The former couple's winery sale clash traces back to February 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for violating their prior agreement that neither would sell the property without the other person's approval.

Meanwhile, Jolie counterclaimed in September that year that Pitt was retaliating against her for filing for divorce in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars finalised their divorce last December.