Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon

Hugh Grant attended the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein

July 10, 2025

Hugh Grant unintentionally stole the spotlight at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships by nodding off mid-match.

The 64-year-old actor, and his wife, Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein were seated behind Queen Camilla during the Wednesday game when he fell asleep.

The moment from the Royal Box at London's premier tennis event was caught on camera and has been making rounds on the internet ever since.

Grant's brief nap became evident despite him wearing sunglasses. Queen Camilla could also be seen in the video, watching the men's singles quarter-final tennis match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

BBC Sport also joined in on the fun as the video went viral, writing "It's all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant" with laughter emojis as they posted the clip.

Other A-lister attendees in the Royal Box were David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, and Glen Powell.

