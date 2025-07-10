Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic

Joe Jonas gushes over coparenting relationship with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas praised his ex-wife Sophie Turner, calling her an "incredible" mom of their kids.

During a recent chat on the July 7 episode of the School of Greatness podcast, the Jonas Brothers singer dished on his coparenting relationship with the Game of Thrones alum.

"I have a great co-parenting relationship,” Joe, who filed for divorce nearly two years ago, said of Sophie, "Which is really important to me."

It is pertinent to mention that the 35-year-old singer shares daughter Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with Sophie.

"My little ones have some incredible women to look up to,” he noted, “including their mom."

At the time of their divorce filing, in September 2023, Joe requested for "shared parental responsibility" and asked to form a "parenting plan."

However, two weeks after the filing, Sophie sued Joe for wrongfully taking their daughter to New York City “from their habitual residence of England."

Later, they reached a settlement after a month. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair shared in a joint statement.