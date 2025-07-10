'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?

Courtney Storer reflects on 'The Bear' season four

Christopher Storer is the creator and director of The Bear. However, his younger sister, Courtney Storer, became a key part of the series, given her expertise in culinary arts.



She serves as culinary producer, as her duties include training the show's members on what it’s like to work in a restaurant, ensuring the food on-screen looks realistic and delicious.

In an interview with Variety, Courtney has reflected on several arcs in the series, one of which is that of Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) and his Sandwich window.

She explained what the inspiration was behind it, which somewhat saved The Bear restaurant from collapse.

"Ebraheim was very adamant that culinary school didn’t feel right to him, yet he really enjoyed his contribution at work every day," the producer said.

She continued, "He understood the significance of The Beef, and it felt uncomfortable to be pivoting out of that. It shows something that a lot of cooks experience in restaurants."

"When the menu changes, or the direction of the restaurant changes, oftentimes you have people who don’t want to change, and really enjoy what is so integral and special about it," Courtney added.

"Whether you’re in a restaurant or you’re in tech, or a hospital, or a teacher, when you start to learn something new, it is very vulnerable," she noted.

The Bear's season four is available to stream on Hulu.