Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter

Nicola Peltz's brother Will Peltz engaged to Quincy Jones' daughter Kenya Kinski-Jones

Nicola Peltz's older brother, Will Peltz, is engaged to Kenya Kinski-Jones after dating each other for 10 years.

The 39-year-old actor, who proposed to the daughter of the late Quincy Jones and actress and model Nastassja Kinski, announced the news on Wednesday via a joint Instagram post, featuring a romantic black-and-white photo from the proposal.

“JUST ENGAGED. My whole heart for my whole life,” wrote Kenya, 32, in the caption and tagged the Lola actor in the photo of them sharing a kiss on a boat.

Congratulations were in order for the newly-engaged couple, especially from Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

“KENYA JONES PELTZ!!!!!!! MY FOREVER SISTER!!!! IM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!!” wrote Nicola as she reshared the announcement.

She also left a sweet comment on the couple's original post, saying, "KENYA JONES PELTZ! ! ! ! ! ! ! MY FOREVER SISTER! ! ! ! IM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU BOTH! ! ! ! !"

Brooklyn, who has been radio-silent on his own family's celebrations, also congratulated the couple, writing, "Congratulations [Will and Kenya] x love u 2 x so happy for you guys."

Brooklyn has grown close to his in-laws in recent months amid speculations of a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn and Nicola's absence from his family's recent gatherings further fueled the reports of the quiet rift, allegedly linked to Nicola and Brooklyn’s disapproval of Romeo’s now ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.