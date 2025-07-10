 
Benny Blanco spills the beans on wedding plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged in late 2024

July 10, 2025

Benny Blanco has finally opened up about his much-awaited wedding with Selena Gomez.

During his latest appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, the 37-year-old music producer, who proposed to Selena in late 2024, confessed that wedding planning hasn’t officially begun yet.

“Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much,” Benny told Jake. “I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff.”

“Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever,” he added.

Benny further told the podcast host that he is planning to sit down with the Calm Down hitmaker this summer to map out their wedding day.

“That wedding is going to be lit,” teased Jake, to which Benny replied, “It’ll be chill.”

For those unversed, Benny and Selena began dating in July 2023.

