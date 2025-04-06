Bill Murray details ‘Being Mortal' misconduct charges

Bill Murray recalled the alleged misconduct on the set of Being Mortal.

Admitting that the incident “still bothers” him, it stemmed back from 2022 when a young female crew member from the set accused the actor of misconduct.

The 74-year-old and the woman reached a settlement of just over 100,000 dollars reportedly in October 2022 whilst a report at that time claimed that Murray “straddled” the woman on a prop bed and kissed her on the mouth through masks that were worn as COVID safety protocol.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Ghostbusters star revealed that the experience had left him “barbecued” even though he had tried to “make peace” with the affected parties.

“I don’t go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened. ... I dunno what prompted me to do it,” he told the outlet.

Murray continued, “It’s something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny.”

“I was wearing a mask, and I gave her a kiss, and she was wearing a mask. It wasn’t like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn’t a stranger,” he further recalled.

Explaining what he had learned from the experience, Bill Murray stated:

“You can teach an old dog new tricks. But it was a great disappointment, because I thought I knew someone, and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me it’s still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It’s still stupid. It’s all it was.”