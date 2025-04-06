SZA reveals how she got Ben Stiller to star in song ‘Drive'

SZA just admitted she is still in shock with her collaboration with Ben Stiller.

The music video for Drive, which was released in December 2024, features the Zoolander actor lip syncing to the song as he drives a car before getting out of the vehicle and pulling off some moves.

SZA, whose real name is Solana Rowe, revealed how she was insistent on her team that she wanted Stiller on board, even though the others suggested John Cena to be cast instead.

On The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott, the Saturn singer said, "I can't thank you enough. I can't even believe you said yes."

"Full transparency, right, they tried to get me to concede to John Cena and I was like, 'No,'” she further told Stiller.

"I love John Cena; shout-out to fine-a*s John Cena. I was like, 'No, I need my Ben, please.' I can't even believe you said yes. They were like, 'No, no, no, it's too far-fetched, it's never gonna happen.' And I was like, 'OK, well, I can't see it any other way,'" SZA concluded as she explained how she would not have wanted the music video any other way.