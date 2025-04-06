Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell appear in style after becoming parents

Lily Collins and filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell turned heads at the Breakthrough Awards on Saturday, marking their first public appearance since becoming parents.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Tove Jane McDowell via surrogacy earlier this year, looked radiant and composed on the red carpet.

According to Daily Mail, Collins stunned in a sparkling black skirt paired with a sleek tube top, while McDowell complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo.

News of their baby’s birth was shared on Instagram in February, with Collins expressing heartfelt gratitude to their surrogate, writing, “Welcome to the centre of our world, Tove Jane McDowell.”

Meanwhile, the couple has since embraced parenthood, with Collins sharing occasional joyful glimpses of family life online.

However, their choice to use a surrogate sparked mixed reactions. Addressing the backlash, McDowell issued a firm statement in defense, urging understanding and kindness.

Despite the scrutiny, the couple appeared united and glowing, holding hands and smiling for cameras at the awards ceremony, often dubbed the "Oscars of science."

Collins and McDowell, who met in 2019 and married in 2021, continue to balance public attention and family life with grace.