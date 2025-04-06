Barbie Ferreira refuses to follow rules: 'Will make it happen'

Barbie Ferreira recently revealed that she is chasing her acting dreams with confidence—and no backup plan.

Conversing with PEOPLE while promoting her new movie Bob Trevino Likes It, the 28-year-old actress shared that continuously learning about herself fills her with confidence to pursue her dreams despite having an ordinary background.

Ferreira quipped, “I knew what I wanted from a very young age. I didn’t grow up in a Hollywood family by any means or anything like that, so for me, I just had no plan B."

The Euphoria star added, “I’m just like a go-getter in this way where I really try. If I want to do something, I will try my hardest to make it happen and continue doing it.”

“I think really the confidence is just in knowing my worth and believing in myself, which is always hard. Every day I learn something new about me and my craft, and as I get older too, things happen,” she noted.

Moreover, Ferreira went on to admit that she learnt to put faith in her gut, keeping a “very clear” focus on her goals and it took her a long time to be comfortable with taking risks.

The House of Spoils actress said, “I’m the kind of person that has a very clear vision, and I try to stick to it as much as possible. I trust my gut a lot.”

“That was something I had to work way up into, the confidence, and be like, ‘I know this isn’t going to work, but I want to do it anyway just because I don’t know enough.’”

“As I get older and I get really into my craft and my career and I really know what I want at the end of the day. I just make sure that everything I do is toward that,” Barbie Ferreira concluded.