Finn Wolfhard shares untold truth about his quick rise to fame

Finn Wolfhard, the breakout star of Stranger Things, recently opened up about one thing he would change from his meteoric rise to fame.

For the unversed, the 22-year-old Canadian actor and musician started his career with small roles in The 100 in 2014 and Supernatural in 2015.

However, he became famous at the age of 13 when Stranger Things was released in 2016.

Now in a talk with PEOPLE, Wolfhard looked back at his sudden rise to fame, saying, “I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.”

He added, “But it was so crazy and overnight that there was not really any time to think about that.”

The Hell of a Summer went on to note that making mistakes and learning from them is part of being human, as he explained, “I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error.”

For those unaware, Stranger Things is about a group of friends dealing with supernatural forces and secret government plans in their small town in Indiana during the 1980s.

Other than Wolfhard, who depicts Mike Wheeler, the show also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, and David Harbour.

It is pertinent to mention that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released sometime this year on Netflix.