Chris Evans left tattoo shop owner stunned with his hidden talent

Chris Evans, known for his iconic role as Captain America, surprised a fan at a tattoo shop, leaving the shop owner stunned by one unexpected detail about the actor.

The 43-year-old actor visited the New York City tattoo shop East Side Ink Tattoo to surprise a man getting a tattoo of his Marvel character Captain America a month ago.

Now, conversing with PEOPLE, the co-owner, Josh Lord, shared something surprising about Evans, revealing, "One thing that surprises me still about him is that he always seems to have a secret talent that we didn’t know about.”

"For example, one time I tried to show off a cool card trick I’d just learned, and I flubbed it. But Chris pulled off a flawless, and quite difficult trick, like it was nothing. He’s got those hidden depths,” he added.

For the unversed, Lord’s first interaction with Evans was in 2018 when the Hollywood star and his Avengers co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, visited the New York shop to get tattoos to remember their time as the original Marvel team.

The group also gave Lord his own Avengers-themed tattoo and reminiscing about that moment, he said, “They all did great, though,” but “out of all the Avengers,” Evans “was definitely the most focused, and his line is the least shaky.”

Since then, the artist’s relationship with the Deadpool & Wolverine star has grown stronger and they both have personally and professionally become close.

"I’ve known Chris for many years now, and he’s one of my favourite people. I’ve done a few of his tattoos,” Lord remarked.