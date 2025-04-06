 
Geo News

Big updates about Beyoncé's hairline brand

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles celebrate a major milestone about Cécred on social media

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Big updates about Beyoncé’s hairline brand
Big updates about Beyoncé’s hairline brand

Cécred is a haircare line owned by Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, and it’s reaching new heights.

The beauty company was a nod to the Grammy winner’s mother, who worked as a hairstylist and styled her daughter and Destiny Child, a girl group the 43-year-old was part of.

The mother-daughter duo founded the brand in 2024 and will now be available at Ulta Beauty.

To celebrate the feat, Tina said, "I am so excited that our incredible hair care line will be available in Ulta Beauty Beauty Supply." 

The Knowles family matriarch continued, "As a hairstylist I love visiting Ulta. It is a wonderland of hair products and the biggest and most extensive collections of hair tools. I could spend hours there."

Tina also gushed about how swiftly their brand grew in just over a year. "If you haven’t tried our Cecred products, then please now you can just walk into the store and get them."

"This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me," Tina concluded.

Author sheds light on Robert Downey Jr.'s dark past
Author sheds light on Robert Downey Jr.'s dark past
Heather Graham shares positive beliefs about aging
Heather Graham shares positive beliefs about aging
Paul Giamatti reflects on heartbreaking absence of Maggie Smith in 'Downton Abbey 3'
Paul Giamatti reflects on heartbreaking absence of Maggie Smith in 'Downton Abbey 3'
Tom Cruise makes most-awaited 'Mission: Impossible 8' announcement video
Tom Cruise makes most-awaited 'Mission: Impossible 8' announcement
King Charles 'in great form' as he shrugs off Harry, Andrew drama before Italy tour video
King Charles 'in great form' as he shrugs off Harry, Andrew drama before Italy tour
Pedro Pascal's 'Freaky Tales' co-star details ‘very funny' incident from set
Pedro Pascal's 'Freaky Tales' co-star details ‘very funny' incident from set
Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery
Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery
Drew Barrymore looks back at back pain incident during shooting
Drew Barrymore looks back at back pain incident during shooting